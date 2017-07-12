Pehredaar Piya Ki producer Sumeet Mittal on criticism around its plot: Enjoyed the backlash, audience yet to know the real concept

Pehredaar Piya Ki’s promos saw a 10-year-old boy getting married to a 18-year-old girl. Pehredaar Piya Ki’s promos saw a 10-year-old boy getting married to a 18-year-old girl.

From the times the promos of Pehredaar Piya Ki has hit TV screens, the grandeur of the show has been sidelined for people are busy back lashing it over its concept. A 10-year-old boy, getting married to an 18-year-old girl is a story not heard till date. With the promos showing the boy putting ‘sindoor’ on his wife, and she smiling in affection, has raised quite a lot of eyebrows. Pehredaar Piya Ki has been helmed by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal, who are known for the heartwarming stories with a social angle like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah and more.

At the launch of the show, indianexpress.com managed to get Sumeet on the sidelines and quizzed him on how did he cope with this constant criticism. Smilingly, he said, “I completely enjoyed and cherished the backlash. This has never happened with us and it was a first time experience. The audience is yet to know the real concept and storyline and they are bound to judge you. I am waiting for the show to go on-air and that’s when the criticism will come crashing down.”

Stating that it’s not a story of child marriage or they are promoting any social evils, Sumeet added, “First and foremost it is a fiction show. It is a story of a girl, who has been given the job to protect this royal prince from the impending threat. To be with him 24X7, she decides to marry her. She is a pehredar (protector) and the bond that they share is a very pure one.”

When quizzed whether ‘love’ or ‘attraction’ in the coming days will add a hindrance to this ‘pure’ bond, the producer said, “Love is a dynamic term. We love our parents, our siblings, kids, friends… Isn’t that pure love? Just like a mother, a wife too can be a protector and if their relationship can be touted as love, well, then my lead characters will definitely have love between them. It is a tale of an unseen friendship where the girl breaks the shackles of the monotonous thought- ‘man of the house’ and dons the role of a guardian. Just like all our projects, we are positive that people will enjoy and get entertained by this show too.”

Pehredaar Piya Ki stars Affan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash in the lead roles as Ratan and Diya. Launching on 17th July, it will air on Monday-Friday 8:30 pm onwards on Sony channel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd