Pehredaar Piya Ki: Karan Wahi requests makers not to sell stupidity in the name of content, Suyyash Rai steps in to defend his show

Sony TV’s latest offering Pehredaar Piya Ki has been inviting the flak of television viewers ever since the promos of the show were out. In the promos, a little kid is seen putting ‘sindoor’ on his older bride’s forehead and the bride is portrayed as the protector of her nine-year-old groom. Still, the makers of the daily soap maintained that the audience is yet to discover the real concept of the show. But as the viewers switched on the channel to understand what exactly the new show was about, they were treated with the kid protagonist, Ratan (Afaan Khan) stalking a girl twice his age Diya (Tejwaswi Prakash Wayangankar) with marriage in his mind.

And, if all this was not enough to make the show bizarre, they added the cherry on the top by making the kid do the typical Bollywood romantic sequence where the hero of the movie saves the heroine from falling and holds her firmly looking straight into her eyes. For someone who had seen the promos, would have imagined something of this sort happening once it goes on air. But we still wonder what made the makers tag the show as ‘different’ since what we saw was not a normal nine-year-old boy running around with a football or a cricket bat, but with a camera, secretly clicking around pictures of a young girl.

It is not only the television viewers and the critics who have criticised the show, even television actor Karan Wahi is not happy. On Wednesday, Karan took to his Facebook account, requesting the makers of Indian TV shows to not sell stupidity in the name of content. “Dear producer and channel .. i understand we cant make shows like how i met ur mother and friends, and honestly i dont expect us to also ,but for the love of god and for the reason we all got in this industry plz dont sell me stupidity in the name of content whch gives trp because honestly noone is watching this,” wrote Karan.

Adding to it, the Dill Mill Gaye actor wrote, “Leave aside other people i think the fraternity only dsnt. I wish and pray well fr everyone whose a part of this show also but it wud be great if we started enjoying our work and not just working because we dont have an option… Not to sound arrogant but we can be better than this.” We totally agree with Karan’s thoughts.

As Karan’s view on the show went viral, Suyyash Rai, who is also a part of Pehredaar Piya Ki came in defence of the show. He posted a long message on his Instagram account requesting the viewers to keep faith in the actors and the makers of the show. Sharing a collage of his and Tejwaswi’s shots from the soap, he wrote, “Guys watever @imkaranwahi said its his pov no1 can question him neither me nor you guys. But this doesnt change the fact that WE the whole team of #PPK we love this show and we all have worked really hard for it and we still are andddd we will ❤️ our motive is to entertain you guys not promote child marriage or anything. This show is different , plz dont judge it and jump onto conclusions 🙏🏻”

Supporting the channel Sony, he added, “If a channel like @sonytvofficial has approved the show they must have thought something right ??? Even d producers must have thought a lot before making this and investing soo much money 🙏🏻 its my req to all,plz watch it first and then decide :) maybe m wrong MAYBE :) but lets wait n then decide. Love to all ❤️❤️ n thanku for sucha good response for the frst epi .❤️ @tejasswiprakash baby smile :) plz ❤️.”

Happy with Suyyash’s take on his post, Karan replied saying, “Honestly I don’t understand y people r goin bizzrk about my opinion…It’s my opinion on a promo and I am sure I can have one … like i said in the comment hope it is great fr u and all actors .. I am glad u took it in the right way. I hope everyone was like this … bt nva mind.”

It feeels great actually to be TROLLED .. good or bad atleast i know my opinion matters … #wecanbebetterthanthis — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) July 19, 2017

my opinion is MINE … i dont judge the book by its cover but then dont sell me a misleading cover…

Its an opinion

U r free not to agree — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) July 19, 2017

We hope the show has something good in the offering in the coming days.

