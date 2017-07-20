Pehredaar Piya Ki July 21 Episode Preview: Tejasswi Prakash as Diya and Affan Khan as Ratan Maan Singh to have a grand wedding. See photos

Pehredaar Piya Ki July 21 Episode Preview: Diya and Ratan to tie the knot in the next episode. Pehredaar Piya Ki July 21 Episode Preview: Diya and Ratan to tie the knot in the next episode.

Tejasswi Prakash as Diya and Affan Khan as Ratan Maan Singh have caught everyone’s attention with their show, Pehredaar Piya Ki, which presents a nine-year-old kid romancing a girl twice his age. While the unique concept of the show has managed to keep the audiences engrossed, audiences are now going to witness their onscreen marriage.

The makers recently revealed that Diya will soon be taking up the humongous responsibility of becoming Ratan’s ‘Pehredaar’ by getting married to him. For the wedding sequence, Tejasswi will be seen decked up from head to toe in a Rajasthani attire, looking like the perfect bride.

Commenting on the episode, Tejasswi said, “Diya and Ratan’s marriage is going to take place on 21st July. I will be seen as the gorgeous Diya wearing a lot of elegant ornaments and stylish designer outfits. Also, the combined weight of all the jewellery and the designer lehenga that I wore for the wedding sequence was about 40 kilos! It was really heavy and I have never till date worn so many beautiful ornaments.”

The show is facing a lot of flak for its portrayal of an extremely disproportionate relationship, along with allegations of it promoting child marriage. Commenting on the issue, Tejasswi told indianexpress.com, “You cannot stop someone from speculating and I think we were not affected by the backlash for we knew it will all stop, once the show is on air. I don’t blame people, for everyone has their opinion but as a responsible actor, my fans know that I will never endorse anything that’s not justified. The story is not about a romance between a kid and an 18-year-old girl, but it defines the purity of friendship.”

