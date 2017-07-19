Pehredaar Piya Ki actor Tejasswi Prakash: My fans know that I won’t endorse anything that’s not justified

Tejasswi Prakash is back to entertain us with Pehredaar Piya Ki. Tejasswi Prakash is back to entertain us with Pehredaar Piya Ki.

Beautiful Tejasswi Prakash is not just a pretty face but is highly read, and holds a degree in Engineering. Agreeing to the tag of ‘an actor with brains’, she said her directors have a hard time answering her questions. Her show Pehredaar Piya Ki that launched this week, may have received criticism, but Tejasswi assured that she will never endorse anything immoral as she has a responsibility towards her loyal fans. Single, but not ready to date an actor, the pretty girl wants to currently focus only on her work.

“You cannot stop someone from speculating and I think we were not affected by the backlash for we knew it will all stop, once the show is on air. I don’t blame people, for everyone has their opinion but as a responsible actor, my fans know that I will never endorse anything that’s not justified. The story is not about a romance between a kid and an 18-year-old girl, but it defines the purity of friendship,” averred the actor, when we met her at the show’s launch.

Tejasswi debuted on TV with 2612 (Chabbis Barah), and has also been part of Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki. She became a worldwide sensation with Colors’ show Swaragini, where she was paired opposite Namish Taneja. When asked if she is in touch with her Swaragini co-stars, she smiled and said, “I am really bad at keeping in touch with people. But as actors, we get used to this transition. One show ends, you have to move on. Peredaar Piya Ki also has a very warm team. Although I am yet to know them personally, they attended my birthday recently, and that was really sweet.”

The actor rejoices the fact that she will not be linked to her co-star this time. She said, “I will never date an actor, especially my co-stars. I am not in this profession to seek romance but to make my dreams come true. My parents put their trust in me when I come out of the house for work, I can’t be fooling around. I am happily single. ove will come when it has to, as of now I want to focus on my work.”

Answering to our query whether she is a director’s actor, Tejasswi said, “I don’t like preparing too much, for you tend to create blockages then, and become mechanical while performing. I am a spontaneous actor but I like to ask a lot of questions to my director when I have doubts. Being an actor with a brain, it gets difficult, but all my directors have been sweet and helped me out whenever needed.”

Lastly saying that she doesn’t plan her life, the actor shared, “I love traveling and exploring new places. I am a person who believes in going with the flow. I have been lucky with the kind of work I have got and I am sure I will continue to make my family and fans happy. I haven’t really thought whether I will do films, web-series or reality next, let’s see what’s in store for me ahead.”

Pehredaar Piya Ki airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Monday-Friday 8:30 pm.

