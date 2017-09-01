Pedro Pascal’s life changed after his work in Game of Thrones and Narcos

Pedro Pascal will appear in upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Pedro Pascal will appear in upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Actor José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, better known by his stage name Pedro Pascal, says his life took a 360-degree turn after he featured in cult shows such as Game of Thrones and Narcos. The 42-year-old actor first came to the notice with his role of handsome and flamboyant Prince Oberyn Martell on the HBO series. He followed his brief but memorable role in the fantasy drama with a critically praised turn on drug drama Narcos where he played the role of DEA agent Javier Pena.

“My life changed. I’ve been getting to see the world. No matter where you go, there’s going to a place where they’re really into Narcos and you’re the guy from Narcos, or the guy from Game of Thrones,” Pascal told Entertainment Tonight. Pascal is returning as Pena, a key figure in bringing down cocaine kingpin, Pablo Escobar, in the third season of Narcos as he takes on the Cali Cartel after Escobar’s demise.

In the season 4 of Game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal appeared as the decadent prince Oberyn Martell from the southern desert region called Dorne in the fictional continent of Westeros. Even in this short and sweet role, Pablo Escobar received much audience and critical acclaim for his performance. The Chilean American actor will also be seen in upcoming sequel of Kingsman: The Secret Service, film Kingsman: The Golden Circle as a secret agent of American equivalent of Kingsman, the Statesman. The third season of Narcos premiered today on Netflix



