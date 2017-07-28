Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine to collaborate again after Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine worked in former’s directorial Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine worked in former’s directorial Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot,

It may not be sure if Chris Pine will appear in Wonder Woman 2, but the actor is surely reteaming with director Patty Jenkins on TNT drama series One Day She’ll Darken. The network has given a green light a straight-to-series order with Jenkins attached to direct the pilot and potentially additional episodes, reported Variety. Sam Sheridan, author of A Fighter’s Heart and The Disaster Diaries is set to write the six-episode series, inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel. The series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar, Sheridan and Pine serving as executive producers.

Chris Pine had previously worked with Patty Jenkins in her directorial Wonder Woman set in DC Extended Universe. The film starred Gal Gadot in the titular role and Chris Pine starred opposite her. The film went on to acquire huge critical acclaim and has been a blockbuster hit in the United States and worldwide.

The production of One Day She’ll Darken is expected to start this autumn. The story revolves around Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949. As Hodel begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynaecologist, Dr George Hodel, a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery, the spider in the web around the legendary Black Dahlia murder of Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947.

Pine is attached to star in all six episodes and will play Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter and paparazzo.

