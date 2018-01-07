Patrick Melrose trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch is a drunkard with daddy issues

Benedict Cumberbatch is his usual brilliant self as the titular character in Patrick Melrose. Benedict Cumberbatch is his usual brilliant self as the titular character in Patrick Melrose.

Benedict Cumberbatch is famous for playing brilliant men with addiction and anti-social problems. This does not seem like a formula, as the actor really is particularly suited for these roles. His Doctor Strange character was clearly written keeping this in mind and it worked pretty nicely. Showtime’s upcoming miniseries Patrick Melrose is based on the book series of the same name and is written by English author Edward St Aubyn. The novel series takes many of its plot elements from Edward’s own life.

The trailer of the series is out, and Cumberbatch is his usual brilliant self as the titular character. A waiter at the beginning asks him, “Will someone be joining you?” He replies, “F—ing hell, they hope not.” Later on, he introduces himself in this way, “Patrick: Narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic.” There is a little flashback too, which shows his childhood troubles with his abusive father (Hugo Weaving) that turned him into the man he is right now.

“Don’t you find it hard not to take drugs?” somebody asks him. “Of course! It’s a f—ing nightmare being lucid,” he responds. It is that kind of series. The humour is dark and wry, and with the cast that it has, the expectations would be high.

This is the official synopsis of the miniseries, “Based on the acclaimed Patrick Melrose series of novels written by Edward St. Aubyn and adapted by BAFTA award nominee David Nicholls (Far From the Madding Crowd, One Day), Melrose gleefully skewers the British upper class as it tracks the titular characters harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood, through adult substance abuse and ultimately, towards recovery and redemption. Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game, Sherlock) plays Patrick Melrose, an aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy, who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by an abusive father and a mother who tacitly condoned the behaviour.

