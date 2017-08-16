Patrick Dempsey lands first TV role after Grey’s Anatomy

Patrick Dempsey will be seen in Epix’s series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. Patrick Dempsey will be seen in Epix’s series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.

Actor Patrick Dempsey is returning to television two years after leaving Grey’s Anatomy. The 51-year-old actor will star in Epix’s series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, based on Joel Dicker’s novel of the same name, reports aceshowbiz.com. Patrick Dempsey will play Harry Quebert, a college professor who is accused of murdering 15-year-old Nola Kellergan, who went missing in a coastal New Hampshire town years prior. The book follows Quebert’s former student, author Marcus Goldman (Ben Schnetzer), who comes to see Quebert to find inspiration for his next novel and winds up using the murder investigation as his focus.

Damon Wayans Jr and Virginia Madsen are also set to star in the series and will be seen playing a police sergeant and local diner owner, respectively. The cast additionally includes Kristine Froseth, Colm Feore, Josh Close, Matt Frewer, Connor Price, Tessa Mossey, Victoria Clark, Craig Eldridge, Kurt Fuller, Don Harvey, Felicia Shulman and Wayne Knight. Jean-Jacques Annaud is directing the series, which is currently being filmed in Montreal. EPIX has not set a premiere date for the show.

Following his departure from Grey’s Anatomy after 11 seasons, Patrick Dempsey starred in Bridget Jones’s Baby alongside Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth. He also filmed an American version of Love Actually, sequel for NBC’s Red Nose Day special. Patrick Dempsey was also seen in popular films like Enchanted, Can’t Buy Me Love, Sweet Home Alabama, Freedom Writers, Lover Boy, With Honour to name a few.

