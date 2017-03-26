Parth Samthaan’s molestation case: Model reveals shocking details, says Parth targets young girls. Read her full statement

Parth Samthaan’s molestation case: While Parth, in his statement, said that the model has taken the FIR back. The latter, however, has argued that she’s not going to spare Parth unless and until she gets justice. Parth Samthaan’s molestation case: While Parth, in his statement, said that the model has taken the FIR back. The latter, however, has argued that she’s not going to spare Parth unless and until she gets justice.

A 20-year-old model named Sushmita Chakravarty, has accused Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame actor Parth Samthaan of molestation and has registered a complaint against him. Post this Parth too shared a statement on the whole issue but while Parth was trying to prove himself innocent by saying that he was exposing Vikas Gupta’s dirty plans to demean him, the model in question, has more to share. Well, the things that she has now shared is simply shocking!

Sushmita Chakravarty registered a molestation case against TV actor Parth Samthaan citing he “misbehaved” with her while he was drunk. Although Parth, in his defense, issued a clarification saying the case is ‘false’ and ‘baseless,’ Sushmita has accused Parth of slut-shaming her and projecting her as a ‘characterless’ girl in the industry. Here is her full statement:

“There was no dispute between me and Parth Samthaan on any financial matter. As a matter of fact, I have known him for more than 4 years. Parth has in many occasions tried to propose me- not for a relationship but having a good time. Which I have very politely turned down. It might be cool in his group for women to sleep around with him and I have no issues with other girls and the choices they make but I have a different value system. After returning from a party in an alcoholic state, Parth misbehaved with me. After which I stopped contact with him for sometime and he really apologised and as we have been friends for years, I decided to forgive him for the behaviour but soon after that, I started getting insulting and shameful calls from boys who would want favours from me.”

“Someone was sharing my number with people. Parth actually tried to show that he is helping me but in reality, he was the one out of vengeance doing it. His Whatsapp controversy where they made a group called whores and more whores where he shared details about women and his voice notes are available. The voice notes clearly mention me and him stating that I have a bad character and I am easy. Last week of January, the last time I met him, he again misbehaved with me and I informed my mother who then gave me the strength to file the FIR. Yes there was a lot of pressure from my family for this case might go public with him being an actor and we almost were discussing to take the case back with him giving a written apology but I realised that it’s not just me but the other women in the group targeted were as young as 16 years old. These actors target young girls and then share their details so that they can be exploited. Just because I didn’t give in, I was targeted and my reputation was put at stake. I am not taking any case back and I will fight it till the end. They have leaked my pictures online and revealed my name. I will not be slut shamed into taking the FIR back. I come from an educated family and I know when someone is right no matter, what difficulties will come if I stand by the truth, I will get justice.”

Back in 2013, Parth had accused Vikas of molestation after which many said they were in a relationship. But all this the model has now come up with, is done was Vikas or is the very reality, is the question.

