Parth Samanatha on sexual harassment claims against him: A model is getting the attention she wants

Happy that he is “out and free”, actor Parth Samthaan has dismissed model Sushmita Chakravarty’s claim he asked for sexual favours from her multiple times and targeted young girls through a WhatsApp group. Sushmita’s statement came after Parth issued a statement defending himself regarding the FIR she filed against him alleging molestation.

Hitting out at the 20-year-old model, Parth told indianexpress.com over text message, “Whatever she says has to have a basic proof.. today m out free coz she doesn’t have even a single genuine proof… a model is getting attention… that’s what she wants… let her enjoy (sic).”

The actor, who was last seen on MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, said that he is unperturbed by the FIR and the controversy. On being asked if he is bothered his image will take a beating, Parth said, “Nope. M honest so, m chilled out (sic).”

The FIR has been filed against him for molestation under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was lodged by Sushmita last month and only recently surfaced.

Here is Sushmita’s statement:

“There was no dispute between me and Parth Samthaan on any financial matter. As a matter of fact, I have known him for more than 4 years. Parth has in many occasions tried to propose me- not for a relationship but having a good time. Which I have very politely turned down. It might be cool in his group for women to sleep around with him and I have no issues with other girls and the choices they make but I have a different value system. After returning from a party in an alcoholic state, Parth misbehaved with me. After which I stopped contact with him for sometime and he really apologised and as we have been friends for years, I decided to forgive him for the behaviour but soon after that, I started getting insulting and shameful calls from boys who would want favours from me.”

“Someone was sharing my number with people. Parth actually tried to show that he is helping me but in reality, he was the one out of vengeance doing it. His Whatsapp controversy where they made a group called whores and more whores where he shared details about women and his voice notes are available. The voice notes clearly mention me and him stating that I have a bad character and I am easy. Last week of January, the last time I met him, he again misbehaved with me and I informed my mother who then gave me the strength to file the FIR. Yes there was a lot of pressure from my family for this case might go public with him being an actor and we almost were discussing to take the case back with him giving a written apology but I realised that it’s not just me but the other women in the group targeted were as young as 16 years old. These actors target young girls and then share their details so that they can be exploited. Just because I didn’t give in, I was targeted and my reputation was put at stake. I am not taking any case back and I will fight it till the end. They have leaked my pictures online and revealed my name. I will not be slut shamed into taking the FIR back. I come from an educated family and I know when someone is right no matter, what difficulties will come if I stand by the truth, I will get justice.”

