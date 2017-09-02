Parineeti Chopra turns Raja Babu for Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle. See photos

Farah Khan invited her favourites Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra on her show Lip Sing Battle. Farah Khan invited her favourites Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra on her show Lip Sing Battle.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan shot for an episode of her show, Lip Sing Battle on Friday evening and shared the pictures of it on her social media profile. Going by the pictures featuring Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Preity Zinta it can be expected to be one of the best episodes of Farah’s show which is based on the format of an international show titled, Lip Sync Battle. And if we say it in the words of Main Hoon Na director, it will be the ‘maddest episode’ of the celebrity reality show.

In the pictures, Parineeti is seen dressed as one of Govinda’s popular character, Raja Babu and the caption of the photo reads, “Maddest episode shoot of #LipSingBattle@karanjohar givng tough comptntn 2 lady raja babu @ParineetiChopra n guest appearnce@realpreityzinta.” First of its kind on Indian television, the show will witness a face off among top Bollywood celebs in a fun filled dance battle while lip-syncing on iconic Bollywood numbers. Apart from Farah, television’s favourite Naani and Daadi, Ali Asgar will also add to the fun quotient of this extravaganza of entertainment.

Farah also shared photos with Karan and Parineeti on her Instagram account. For Parineeti, she wrote, “With my favourite girl @parineetichopra ..Beautiful inside n out!! Bless u❤️,” and praised Karan for his dapper looks. Parineeti and Preity also gave their fans a sneak peek into the episode on their social media accounts.

Maddest episode shoot of #LipSingBattle@karanjohar givng tough comptntn 2 lady raja babu @ParineetiChopra n guest appearnce@realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/HWmquZP1wZ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 1, 2017

Before Parineeti, Karan and Preity, we saw Shah Rukh Khan visiting the sets of the show. Although it is unclear if he was there to shoot with Farah or if it was just a friendly visit on the sets of the show. Sharing her picture with dear friend Shah Rukh, Farah wrote, “The best surprises come to u when you re not looking.. @iamsrk thanks for energising our set of #LipSingBattle .. ♥️”

Earlier, television audience has seen Farah judging several reality shows, she took over Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss and has also anchored her cooking series Farah Ki Dawat.

