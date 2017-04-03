Parineeti Chopra didn’t miss Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma show: I, Kapil and Ayushmann were enough

Parineeti Chopra, along with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, recently went on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. Parineeti Chopra, along with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, recently went on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The low TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show might suggest that the audience has been missing Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar but actor Parineeti Chopra didn’t feel any difference while shooting for the show, where she promoted her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actor, along with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, recently went on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode will be aired next week. When asked about her experience shooting for the show, Parineeti said she had a blast as she, Ayushmann and Kapil jammed a lot.

Bindu & Abhi celebrate Kapil’s birthday with cake, gaana & more on @TheKapilSShow! Happy birthday to you @KapilSharmaK9 😀 pic.twitter.com/Ywk5EdhWis — #MeriPyaariBindu (@MeriPyaariBindu) April 2, 2017

“Kapil and we sang around 10-15 songs. I told them initially itself that this will be a musical episode, not a comedy episode. It was a lot of fun,” she told reporters here at the trailer launch of Meri Pyaari Bindu teaser. When asked if the actors missed any cast members of the show, in an apparent reference to Sunil, Chandan and Ali, Parineeti said, “We were enough. No one else was needed. Kapil, Ayushman and I killed it. You all should catch the episode.”

The Kapil Sharma Show has been amid controversy from past few weeks after Sunil and Kapil had a fight on their way back from Australia. Their argument apparently reached a level where Kapil slapped Sunil. He also abused Ali and Chandan who tried to intervene. While the trio is yet to return to the show, comedian Raju Srivastava has been signed on for the show as a new member.

Sunil has refused to return to the show even as he focusses on his independent gigs. After performing in Assam in the aftermath of the fight, he performed in Delhi last week. He was also seen as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi in the finale of Indian Idol. In fact, Sunil got very emotional while talking about his humble beginning while on the show.

