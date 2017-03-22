Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor Laksh Lalwani quits the show for Porus?

Laksh Lalwani has in an interview, denied of quitting Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, because of Porus. Laksh Lalwani has in an interview, denied of quitting Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, because of Porus.

It looks like a season of exits on Star Plus show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. And the latest one to step down is actor Laksh Lalwani, who played the character of Veer Mehra in the show. While reports said he did it for his upcoming historical show Porus, Laksh denied it stating he was not satisfied with the track of his character. Laksh is the second one to leave Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Recently, actor Additi Gupta aka Sanjana Kukreja also left. Interestingly, Laksh is rumoured to be dating Additi.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Laksh said he was not happy with track of his character. He further refuted reports of taking the step after signing Porus. “I haven’t quit one show for another. I had plans to quit the show for quite some time now. It’s just a coincidence that the news of quitting and me getting a new show have come at the same time,” Laksh said.

Laksh, who entered showbiz after participating in Roadies X2, began acting with MTV show Warrior High, and later did Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He was a part of Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil ever since its inception last year.

Apart from his onscreen characters, Laksh’s personal life has been in news too. Before Additi, he was also linked with actor Reshami Desai, who is 10 years older to him. Later, it was also rumoured that Additi broke up with her boyfriend of five years, Rizwan Bachav because of Laksh.

