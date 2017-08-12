Param Singh on Ghulaam going off air: I was shocked

Param Singh said he was shocked when he was told Ghulaam will go off-air. Param Singh said he was shocked when he was told Ghulaam will go off-air.

Actor Param Singh, who plays Rangeela in Ghulaam, says he was in shock when he heard about the “overnight decision” of the makers to pull the TV show off air. The actor will wrap up shooting on August 14 for the Life OK show which also stars Vikkas Manaktala and Niti Taylor. The show’s last episode will air on August 25.

“I was shocked when I was told about this overnight decision. I did not know how to react. Sometimes things are not under your control and you cannot do much about it but one need to move on,” Param said in a statement. I would shoot 28 days a month and this show became a huge part of my life as I have lived the show for the longest time. I have learned a lot about acting from this show and I feel I have become more mature,” he added. Talking about his future plans, Param said, “Now I will go on a holiday and just relax and rejuvenate myself.”

In the last few weeks, news of Life OK’s shows going off air have been making headlines. Though the creative team were considering retaining the action-packed drama Ghulaam, the show had to face the axe eventually. Last night, the cast and crew of Ghulaam were informed of this decision.

Ekta Kaul, who was rumoured to enter the show’s cast had said, “What can I say, it’s a sad development. These things are part and parcel of our profession and I will take it on my stride. I have few other projects in hand, and I am sure I will get back soon.”

