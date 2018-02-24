After kissing controversy, Papon steps down as judge of reality show

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued a notice to singer Papon and the TV channel. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued a notice to singer Papon and the TV channel.

Yesterday, Bollywood singer Papon found himself in a soup after Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhayan filed a complaint against him for kissing a minor inappropriately. The incident happened during a pre-Holi celebration where Papon and few kids of the reality show were interacting with fans through a Facebook live video. With things taking a turn for the worse, Papon on Saturday evening decided to end his association with the show.

In a statement issued on his Facebook page, Papon shared, “Since I am in no mental state to fulfill most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over. I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim I would appreciate that my privacy is respected.”

The channel also issued a statement on Saturday evening. The statement read, “As a responsible channel committed to the well-being of our participants, we would like to restate that a safe and secure environment is of utmost priority to us. We follow all mandatory guidelines and our teams ensure that they are stringently adhered to in all our shows. We have constantly worked towards maintaining a healthy and happy atmosphere for the participants in all our shows, and will continue to do so under all circumstances. In light of the ongoing enquiry, and in the best interest of the participants’ well-being, Mr. Angarag Mahanta (Papon) will be stepping back as the coach on the show. He will not be shooting any further episodes till the issue is resolved. As broadcasters, it is our responsibility to act in an unbiased and just manner and we are committed to doing so. In the interim, we would humbly request everyone to please show understanding and concern towards all the parties involved and allow for the due process to be completed.”

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “The channel and Papon had an extensive long meeting that went on from early morning till late afternoon. They weighed all possibilities, pros and cons, and decided that it was best for both parties that Papon moves out of the show. While the singer believes he has done no wrong, he understands that his presence in the show with other kids involved would only create more controversies.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday had also issued a notice to both singer Papon and the TV channel. “We have seen the video and have gone through the written complaint which came to us from Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan. We felt this is a provocative case. Necessary legal action will be taken,” the NCPCR official said.

“We are following the legal procedure. We will ask for their version as well and accordingly further action will be taken. We have guidelines on our website which clearly mentions rules for channels using children in their show,” added the official.

The channel in an earlier statement had shared, “We as a channel have always been focused on the safety, security and well-being of the contestants participating in our shows. We have always adhered to the NCPCR guidelines and our production house Essel Vision Productions Limited has taken all precautionary measures required under NCPCR and other laws. We believe in nurturing talent with utmost sensitivity and care while we provide them the platform to showcase their aptitude. As a responsible channel, we are extending complete support to all parties who are impacted by this incident and will stand by them to help them through this situation.”

