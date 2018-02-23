Complaint filed against singer Papon for inappropriately kissing a minor girl

Papon is a judge on a singing reality show. Papon is a judge on a singing reality show.

A complaint has been filed against singer and reality TV show judge Papon for kissing a minor girl. In her complaint, Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhayan has mentioned about a video where the singer is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of the TV reality show. Towards the end of the video, he kisses a minor girl after applying colours on her face. The complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and it states that singer has committed “sexual assault on the minor girl”.

The complainant, Runa, in her complaint mentioned, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India.” Also, in her complaint, Runa has requested “an enquiry under section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.” The photo of the complaint has been posted by ANI on its official Twitter handle.

#Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for ‘inappropriately kissing a minor girl’ who is a contestant on a reality TV show. pic.twitter.com/uqTT10YpiD — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Further reacting on the incident, Runa posted on her Facebook account and wrote, “The Papon’s video going viral raises serious concern regarding safety and security of kids participating in reality shows. It was appalling to see how Papon was abusing the minor child in the video.I have filed a Complaint today with the commission for protection of child rights for taking cognizance of this serious issue. I really hope in near future we will be able to create a safe and better place for our children to grow and prosper.”

Papon is known for his songs like “Moh moh ke dhage” from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, “Sun le re” and “Khudse” from the movie Madras Cafe and “Jiyein kyun” from the movie Dum Maro Dum among others.

