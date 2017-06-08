Pankhuri Awasthy rejects marriage rumours with Gautam Rode: I’ll talk about it when the time is right

Pankhuri Awasthy denied relationship rumours with actor Gautam Rode says she does not know about the source of the rumour. Pankhuri Awasthy denied relationship rumours with actor Gautam Rode says she does not know about the source of the rumour.

Actor Pankhuri Awasthy, while refuting reports of marriage with TV star Gautam Rode, has said she will open up about the status of their relationship when the time is right. Since morning, a media report has been circulating claiming that Gautam has proposed to Pankhuri, currently seen as the lead on Star Plus show Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka. It suggested that the pair, who met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn, where they co-starred, have been dating for quite some time now and are set to take their relationship to the next level. According to the same report, Pankhuri met Gautam’s mother for her blessings and she has also shifted to a new house which is closer to Gautam’s house in Charkop, Mumbai.

When indianexpress.com contacted Pankhuri regarding the marriage rumours, the young actor said, “It’s not true at all. I don’t know how and from where these rumours started.” Neither she, nor Gautam has ever spoken about their relationship. So, when asked to address the rumours about them seeing each other, Pankhuri, smiled, and in a seeming confirmation said, “I don’t want to comment on this now. I will talk about it when the time is right. I don’t think this is the right time to comment about it.”

The pair may have been quiet about their equation but that hasn’t stopped fans from talking about them, thanks to their regular outings together. Besides being captured together on several occasions, the duo has been seen showing support to each other on social media, furthering the dating speculation.

Ahead of Pankhuri’s big show, Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka, which is an adaptation of Turkish show Fatmagul, Gautam wrote on Instagram, “Congrats @pankhuri313 on ur new show..Really happy n proud of u😇.Pls watch n support her show friends starting tomm 3rd April at 12:30 pm on star plus.” He wrote the caption alongside the poster of the show. Before Pankhuri, Gautam was linked to his Saraswatichandra co-star Jennifer Winget for the longest time.

