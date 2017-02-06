It was frustrating to see television actors become stars, while I sat at home: Pallavi Joshi

Pallavi Joshi makes her television comeback with Peshwa Bajirao. Pallavi Joshi makes her television comeback with Peshwa Bajirao.

Since the day Sony’s new historical drama, Peshwa Bajirao was announced, it sparked rumours about the casting of actor Pallavi Joshi, who has remained absent from the small screen for sometime now. Pallavi ruled television in the ’90s with shows like Imtihaan and Alpviram, but as the daily soaps took over, the actor decided to call it quits.

Pallavi’s break was self-imposed as she wanted to be a full time mother to her two kids, but as much as she loved being a homemaker, the actor reveals she had her moments of insecurity and a fear of being forgotten by the audience. Now, seen as the powerful Tarabai in Peshwa Bajirao, Pallavi speaks to indianexpress.com about how she missed being a ‘TV star’ and why she finally said yes to a daily soap.

Suddenly, TV actors were getting front page coverage

Pallavi admits she rethought her decision to quit TV after she saw actors turning into household names. “It was strange that around the time I left TV, actors started becoming stars. Suddenly, they were on the front page of newspapers. This wasn’t the case in the ’90s. I used to feel bad. I used to tell myself, ‘This could have been you. You deserved to be on that page!’ So, there were times when I felt insecure. The stardom, which today’s actors enjoy, wasn’t part of our career when we began.”

I feared people would stop offering me roles

The actor was certain about not doing daily soaps, primarily because the working hours didn’t gel with her schedule. But being adamant also brought the fear of appearing uninterested. “I used to say no to work so many times that after a point, I feared I would stop getting offers. I didn’t want to give that impression that I was not interested in working. I definitely wanted to work but not a saas-bahu saga or any other daily soap. So, I ended up doing small roles in shows when I liked the characters.”

Peshwa Bajirao requires me to work just five days a month

Besides the story and the role, the biggest factor which led Pallavi to come on board for the show was its relaxed schedule. “The makers were considerate since the beginning. They, themselves, told me that I would be required only for five days a month. In those five days, we work crazily but I enjoy that madness, and I am happy I don’t have to work for 12-14 hours every day.”

Television has lost intelligent audience for the Naagins and the flies

Having been a part of the small screen, when it was in its prime, as far as content is concerned, Pallavi feels it is unfortunate what is shown on television right now. “The audience is moving away. People, who are exposed to international stuff, don’t want to watch our shows. It is a sad state of affairs. You have a character turning into a fly and then this supernatural genre… It is bizarre and silly. Why would people watch this when they have better content on the web? I hope TV can redeem itself.”

