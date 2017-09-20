Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone looks flawless in her latest photoshoot

Deepika Padukone’s latest pictures will surprise you! Deepika Padukone’s latest pictures will surprise you!

While gearing up for her upcoming film Padmavati alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has posed for a photo shoot and she looks nothing less than flawless. Shooting for an ad campaign called Nilaya for Asian Paints and styled by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika is making heads turn yet again with her simple yet elegant look.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote, “Deepika Padukone styled by Sabyasachi for Nilaya @deepikapadukone #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiforNilaya #IndianDesigner #AsianPaints #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone Photo Courtesy : Nilaya by Asian Paints. @worldofnilaya.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and Deepika’s first look for this multi-starrer will be released tomorrow. Tweeting about the same, the official handle of the film wrote, “रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं… कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow

@deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial (Rani Padmavati is arriving with the sunrise tomorrow.”

Recently, fan clubs had also got their hands on some pictures of Shahid Kapoor where we can see him sweating it out. And while we have already seen Ranveer and Deepika fearlessly swinging the sword in ‘Bajirao Mastani’; we are yet to see how Shahid Kapoor will perform as a warrior.

For now, we know that Shahid Kapoor will be playing the King of Chittor and husband of Rani Padmini, which will be played by Deepika Padukone. Padmavati will also mark Shahid Kapoor’s first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

