PadMan Akshay Kumar to be a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi grand finale

Akshay Kumar has started off promotions for his Republic Day release, PadMan. Akshay Kumar has started off promotions for his Republic Day release, PadMan.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall the audience on the finale of Zee Marathi’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Ghe Panga Kar Danga. The singing reality show will air the finale live on Sunday and Akshay will be seen promoting his upcoming film PadMan. Also, in most probability, his co-star Sonam Kapoor will also join him at the do.

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “Akshay will grace the occasion and the contestants are already excited to meet him. 12 finalists will be performing on the stage with Akshay joining the judging panel. Popular actor Annu Kapoor will also be part of the gala affair. The grand finale will be a daylong event starting from noon and will be shot in Mumbai on Sunday. The entertaining event promises to be a one-of-a-kind televised show in recent times.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was launched in November last year. Acclaimed singer Bela Shende, ace director Ravi Jadhav and popular lyricist-singer Swanad Kirkire were the judges of this season while singer Rohit Shyam Raut played the host.

PadMan that is set to release on Janaury 25 will see Akshay take up the role of a village man, who will fight societal norms and even his family to evade the tabboo around mensuration and provide access to sanitary napkins for all women. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, the film is inspired by real life hero and social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. It also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

In a recent interview about PadMan, the Khiladi Kumar had shared, “It is unfortunate and I am ashamed to say that 82 percent women in India have no access to sanitary pads and they are treated as if they are outsiders, and are made to sleep in the veranda. I think women should have free access to sanitary napkins. This is their basic necessity. It is about menstrual hygiene and not luxury.”

