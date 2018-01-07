Our Cartoon President trailer: Stephen Colbert’s satirical take on Donald Trump presidency looks promising

Judging by the trailer, Our Cartoon President looks quite promising. Judging by the trailer, Our Cartoon President looks quite promising.

Our Cartoon President is an animated series that aims to satirise Donald Trump’s presidency. Stephen Colbert, comedian and anchor who hosts The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the creator of the series for Showtime. The series is based on the short segment that used to come on his show. Judging by the trailer, it looks quite promising.

The footage starts with a fairy-tale sort of introduction. “In a time of civil and political unrest, one man works tirelessly to defend American Dream,” the voice-over says. Donald Trump is in his bedroom, skipping news channels and muttering “Fake news! Fake weather!” Trump is widely known for dismissing criticism as “fake news”, a term that he has claimed was invented by him.

Moving on, it becomes clear that the series will not limit itself to just parodying Trump (which Alec Baldwin has done far better than anybody could), but also his family members and advisers. The lines are amusing one-liners, some old-hat, others new (“Remember when everyone said you were the dumbest person in the world, and then we showed up on TV. And they were like we spoke too soon.”) All the usual suspects appear. For the most part, the series looks very well done, and not merely made on a fleeting impulse.

The best scene comes towards the end, when the known Trump apologists and hosts of Fox & Friends, Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt, appear. There is a sense of self-aggrandising for a second when one of the hosts says, “With the show that funny, who needs healthcare?” (along with Ainsley Earhardt’s obligatory’s “Not me!”) But that sense quickly disappears when another host says,” I am just glad Showtime is getting out of the smut business!”

