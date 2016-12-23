Only talent helps survival in competitive world: Anu Malik

Anu Malik will be judging the reality show Indian Idol 9 with Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan. Anu Malik will be judging the reality show Indian Idol 9 with Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan.

Popular music composer Anu Malik, who is all set to judge the music reality show Indian Idol 9, says only talent can help a person to survive and feel motivated to work hard constantly.

Anu told IANS here, “Only talent helps you to survive in this competitive world. Your talent motivates you to work hard constantly and drives you to look for a platform to prove that.

“Therefore, I advise all the participants of ‘Indian Idol 9’, that even if you are not selected for the show or have failed to make it on top 10, never lose heart. Your talent will find a platform.”

The music director is this time coming to judge the show with Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan. While he has interacted with many participants during auditions in various cities, Anu said budding singing talent wants to participate on a singing reality TV show like Indian Idol not just to showcase their talent, but also to get groomed and mentored by the experts.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Many participants told me that they have grown up watching ‘Indian Idol’. So, participating in the show is on their ‘to-do list’. During the audition, since we specifically mention, what are the strong points and flaws of a participant, that helps them to work on their potential and grow as a singer,” he added.

As the music scenario in the country is changing and unusual voices are being accepted, have the parameters of judging new talent changed?

Also read | No one is original: Anu Malik

He said, “As a music director, I will be judging on certain factors of a budding singer. You see, they will be singing established songs that are sung by legends like Lata Mangeshkar ji, Kishore Kumar, Rafi sahab among others. These are very strong and influential reference points.

“Since establishing a new melody is a task for any singer, I want to see how a participant can create his/her own signature and make a mark on that song. That is the part to be discovered through the journey of the competition.”

However, he wants to make sure that singers do not lose out on the originality just to prove their versatility.

Talking about one participant in particular, Anu said: “He is a Punjabi folk singer, and he has a certain tonal quality and texture. I will advise him not to change that but groom it for betterment.

“I think that is the beauty of our show, where Sonu, Farah and I will not change the style of any singer, but groom them to bring out the best of them. That way, we can celebrate various genre and style of singing.”

The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.