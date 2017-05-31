One thing that Rohan Joshi can do but Brad Pitt can’t, here is the Hollywood actor’s confession

All India Bakchod’s Rohan Joshi has a chat with Brad Pitt about the one thing that Brad can’t do, but Rohan can. All India Bakchod’s Rohan Joshi has a chat with Brad Pitt about the one thing that Brad can’t do, but Rohan can.

Brad Pitt might have been in the news lately for his divorce from wife Angelina Jolie and his alcohol addiction but, the Fight Club actor seems to be back on track with his Netflix movie War Machine. He was in Mumbai recently to promote the film and the chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt left us wanting for more. Brad and one of AIB’s stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi are talking about his upcoming movie, and Brad’s love for comedy. Rohan’s humour, of course, has not just left us in splits, but Pitt seemed to quite enjoy himself.

Joshi’s introduction itself was a gem. He says, “I am here to talk to an upcoming new talent. A sort of talent powerhouse. In his brief, but bright career he has played a Nazi-hunter, a very sexy vampire, an assassin and a man who ages in reverse.” Well, talk about bright beginnings.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor was asked what he was upto in Mumbai and he said, “I am here to hang out with you (Rohan Joshi).” He also said that promoting his movie was secondary. If only we knew!

In Brad Pitt’s point of view, War Machine – a movie about policy makers and how the young soldiers have to deal with the policies on the ground is actually funny, until it’s not. Rohan, who is also a part of the online series called AIB Knockout, understood this perfectly. As the two bonded, Brad Pitt spoke of his love for comedians like Louis CK, Jim Jeffery, Dilbert, Louis Black, and Chris Rock.

Also read | War Machine movie review: Brad Pitt shines in this unusual modern American war film

And guess what, there is something that Rohan Joshi can do, but Brad Pitt can’t. The World War Z actor confessed that there is not a chance for him to take up stand-up comedy as he would surely need a script.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd