On the Loose: Beyond the Reasons

Adult themes in Netflix shows are compelling Delhi schools to issue unofficial circulars to parents to prevent students from streaming the online portal.

Before the summer vacations, a few Delhi schools issued unofficial circulars suggesting that parents dissuade their teenagers from watching cult shows, Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why. These Netflix programmes have been hot topics on parents’ What’s App groups among those who can’t decide if they’re just gruesomely entertaining, or potentially dangerous. For the uninitiated, Riverdale is a grittier version of what really went on among the beloved comic character Archie and his gang of friends. 13 Reasons Why is a far more complex series about a student’s suicide, the motivations of which are revealed, agonisingly, over 13 episodes. In both shows, depression, violence, fickle friendships and bullying are an underlying theme, giving viewers a realistic glimpse of what it’s really like, being a teenager in 2017. Netflix has announced that they will add a warning to the start of 13 Reasons Why after mounting criticism that the show glamorises suicide and can influence vulnerable adolescents.

One of the fastest ways to ensure teenagers binge view the entire series is to tell them they’re not allowed to watch it. I remember my parents hiding an India Today magazine after the Bhopal gas tragedy and a friend and I climbed on a stool and pored over it in the loft. Banning in the age of the internet works even less because there are a gazillion different devices where everything is accessible. It’s not like the old days where home entertainment depended solely on the family TV. I also meet parents so fed up of technology, they tell me they no longer have Cable TV or Wifi at home because controlling how much and what their kids watch is impossible. But being a binge watcher myself, I can’t imagine a greater punishment than disconnecting Netflix. Besides, I came to the gloomy conclusion long ago, that if my 14-year-old wants to see something, and if I’m not interested in chasing him and monitoring his every move, there’s very little I can do to stop it. And yes, he has seen 13 Reasons Why and highly recommends it.

Unlike a previous generation that grew up in gentler times when entertainment was more wholesome and reality was glossed over — the young now know that there’s unexplained danger everywhere. For example, bestseller book and TV show of the ’80’s titled Anne of Green Gables, about a lovable orphan, made no mention of her life before adoption. The show is being remade now with all the miseries of orphanages intact because TV has evolved to suit audiences who are impatient with suspiciously feel good stories. Of course, if an adolescent, or an adult for that matter, is having suicidal thoughts, watching a show on suicide could put you in a dark place. Ideally, such a fragile person should not be watching the news either or they’ll see what the Boko Haram does to girls in Nigeria or how five-year-olds are surviving in Syria. Simply put, there’s no escaping the tragedies around us, whether it’s rape, caste crimes or just hunger, so it seems absurd that a fictionalised show on suicide should be avoided, at least among mentally healthy young people. A lot of the issues the character faces resonates with high schoolers. Seen from a different point of view, 13 Reasons Why opens up an important dialogue on negotiating relationships, even the thought that problems, however baffling, are better shared.

