On The Kapil Sharma Show, Baba Ramdev reveals a foreigner proposed marriage to him

A day after Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures from The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced on the internet, here is a glimpse of another episode of the comedy show. Next to feature on Kapil’s show is yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Apparently, Baba will leave the audience rolling in aisles as he claims to be proposed by a foreigner. According to the reports, Baba Ramdev tells Kapil that a Los Angeles-based woman proposed marriage to him during his yoga session in Los Angeles. He added that the woman didn’t come alone. She was accompanied by her entire family. While narrating the entire episode, Kapil could not resist pointing the reddened cheeks of Baba.

Baba Ramdev used the podium of Kapil’s show to talk about corruption and patriotism. According to the sources, on Kapil Sharma’s show, Baba asks the audience to not leave everything to the government and take up the responsibility to eradicate corruption from its roots. He even adds that the youth of the country should not indulge in any illegal activity and went on to say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.

Baba Ramdev turns The Kapil Sharma Show’s stage into a makeshift gym as he makes the ‘Guru’ of laughter Navjot Singh Sidhu perform some yoga positions. Kapil is grinning as he akes watches Sidhu trying his level best to do the positions while Baba Ramdev gives instructions to the cricketer-turned-politician.

The ace stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma will be a little out of breath as Baba Ramdev will make him run around the set of the show. It looks like Kapil is in a dire need of some health tips from the yoga guru.

Baba Ramdev will give some yoga lessons to Sunil Grover aka Doctor Mashoor Gulati on the show. He will also get into some fun conversations with the cast of the show.

Kapil Sharma will be swept off his feet on his own show in the literal sense. Baba Ramdev earlier has also defeated the hyperactive ball of energy Ranveer Singh when the duo came together on a television show.

