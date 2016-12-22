On Kapil Sharma’s Show, Priyanka Chopra proves she is a desi girl. See pics

Kapil Sharma shakes a leg with Priyanka Chopra on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma shakes a leg with Priyanka Chopra on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

As Priyanka Chopra promotes her Punjabi production Sarvann on The Kapil Sharma Show, you forget Baywatch and Quantico and only remember her desi moves.

Away from the big screen, public events and the country, actor Priyanka Chopra, now an international figure, is only seen on people’s small screens when her American series Quantico is aired. So, it will definitely feel like a homecoming seeing the actor on an Indian TV show.

Making the most of her latest India visit, Priyanka decided to stop by The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote her upcoming Punjabi production Sarvann. Featuring Punjabi star Amrinder Gill, the movie is an action drama. It is set to release on January 13.

Also read | It’s nice to be back home: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka will be seen on the comedy show along with Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film’s co-producer. This is the first time that the actor is making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode will be aired coming weekend.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sarvann marks Priyanka’s second production under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures after Marathi film Ventilator. The film, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar of Ferrari ki Sawari fame, had a limited release earlier this year and was received well by the critics.

On the acting front, Priyanka will be next seen in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch. The movie, scheduled to release on May 26, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Based on the popular 1990s TV series Baywatch, the film has been directed by Seth Gordon and will see Priyanka playing the main antagonist.

Priyanka Chopra promotes her Punjabi production Sarvann on The Kapil Sharma Show. See pics

Priyanka Chopra along with the team of her Punjabi production Sarvann. Priyanka Chopra along with the team of her Punjabi production Sarvann.

The actor has also revealed she will begin working on two Bollywood projects next year. Priyanka’s last Hindi film was Jai Gangaajal, which failed at the box office.

The actor has also revealed she will begin working on two Bollywood projects next year. Priyanka’s last Hindi film was Jai Gangaajal, which failed at the box office.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd