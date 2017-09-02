WATCH: Not twins, not triplets Akshay Kumar delivers six babies

Akshay Kumar shared a teaser video of his comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Akshay Kumar shared a teaser video of his comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Neither twins nor triplets, Akshay Kumar has delivered six babies. And they are no normal kids. All of them were laughing instead of crying as they were welcomed into the world. Before you start hyperventilating on what you just read, we must tell you all of this happens in the teaser video of Akshay’s next television outing, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. After hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi and Master Chef India, Akshay has stepped into the shoes of a judge for the comedy show which is making a comeback after nine years. The fourth season of the show was aired in 2008.

A few days back, Akshay tweeted to comedian Zakir Khan, “Kuch khatta khaane ka mann kar raha hai..any suggestions @Zakirism? Already itna kha chuka hoon… #Cravings.” Following this tweet was another tweet which said, “.@MallikaDua Books toh bahut padhe hai maine, it’s almost time but I’m still nervous. What should I do? #ExcitedbutNervous.” And it was only on Friday that he wrote, “Ab toh excitement se pet mein kicks bhi start ho gaye hain,control nahi ho raha…I’m sure you’ll are also curious to know why. #ComingSoon.”

All of these tweets made no sense to his many followers until he shared the teaser of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Friday evening. In the teaser, Akshay is seen doing what he does best, making everyone roll on the floor laughing. He is seen pregnant with six babies in the starting of the video and by the end, he introduces himself as the father of comedy who is all set to bring out new comedy superstars. Sharing the teaser, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Duniya soch rahi hai yeh ajooba kaise hua? #ApnaHeroPetSe hai! @StarPlus.”

Apart from comedy master, Akshay, the show will also see comedian Zakir Khan judging the show. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has earlier given the industry comedians like Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Raju Srivastava, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lahri among others.

This season of the reality show is going to be different with Akshay Kumar who has earlier given his fans a sneak peek into his comic timing every time he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

