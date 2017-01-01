Not satisfied with content on Indian television: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Aashif Sheikh

Aashif Sheikh is currently seen as Vibhuti in popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Aashif Sheikh is currently seen as Vibhuti in popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Actor Aashif Sheikh, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades, says he is unsatisfied with the type of content that is being aired on Indian television today.

“I am not very satisfied with the type of content that we see on Indian television because eventually it comes on the ‘saas bahu’ sagas and all that. In my career I have never done those type of shows. I have only done comedy. In ‘Bhabhi Ji’ we all get equal time to perform,” Aashif told IANS.

“Today we get to see a lot of new content. But it all depends on demand and supply. Still there are shows, which might not have good content, but they are getting high TRPs. If our audience will show involvement, then only we can show them this.

“If you watch shows today, 90 per cent of shows are those in which women are in front and lead the show. I am not one of those male actors, who make body and stand behind women in shows and don’t get to perform,” added the actor, who has appeared in shows like “Hum Log”, “Yes Boss” and “Tanha”.

Aashif is currently seen as Vibhuti in popular comedy show “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain”.

Talking about that, he said: “Working in ‘Bhabhi Ji’ is like a dream run because we never thought that this show is going to be such a huge hit. It’s one of the good things I have done in my career. I get to play a lot of varied roles through this show. I am enjoying it.

Aashif says for his character in the show, he has not got inspired from anyone.

“What happens is that a writer gives us a dummy of a character and then we fill colours in it. Every time you play the character (again), you raise the bar. That’s the fun working in television. You can’t do this in films. In TV you get to add variety to your roles,” he said.

Asked about his upcoming projects, Aashif said: “I get a lot of film offers. Recently I got a foreign film offer. If I am getting offers because of ‘Bhabhi Ji’, then I can’t leave this show and start working on something else. Until ‘Bhabhi Ji’ is done, I won’t accept any offers. We don’t get time.”

“Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain”, aired on &TV, also features Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud.