Not just creatively, our story is also technologically advanced: Vighnaharta Ganesh producer Abhimanyu Singh

Hollywood technology Motion Capture has been extensively used for the first time on Indian television in Vighnaharta Ganesh. Hollywood technology Motion Capture has been extensively used for the first time on Indian television in Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Apart from saas-bahu shows, the genres that work on television are historical and mythological. The grand sets, lavish costumes, and tales not known keep the audience hooked to such shows. One producer who has managed to ace the genre is Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures. The show maker has successfully produced shows like Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, Ashoka, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and more recently Maharana Ranjit Singh. The production house is all set to launch its new show Vighnaharta Ganesh tonight on Sony Entertainment Television. Claiming that the show will be one of a kind, Abhimanyu spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the genre, the budget it requires and its consumer connect.

Mr Abhimanyu Singh, CEO Contiloe Pictures, Mr Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television along with the cast of Vighnaharta Ganesh. Mr Abhimanyu Singh, CEO Contiloe Pictures, Mr Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television along with the cast of Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Giving insight to his latest launch, Abhimanyu said, “When we were conceptualizing, we wanted to bring out a fresh version of the story. Hence, we focused not just on the script but also the technical sides. Our story will be more in-depth and it will explore all angles. As for the visual, for the first-time motion capture has been used on television that will make the image look more real. The technology is mostly used in Hollywood and when the audience will see it, they will realize how realistic the Ganpati looks in our show. Above all, we are excited to launch the show during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The cast of Vighnaharta Ganesh. The cast of Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Stating that it is indeed a high-budgeted show, Abhimanyu said the channel has been supportive in their endeavor. “Such projects require money and if you want to give out the best, there should be no holding back,” he said. When asked why the audience would see the same story again, Abhimanyu retorted saying, “As I told you, we are reinventing the entire story and for the first-time audience will see a mythological story coming alive on their TV screens. The show promises to be a milestone in use of visual effects in the Indian television industry. The TV audience enjoys watching mythological and historical shows. You only have to know how to present it differently and in a way, that retains their attention.”

Here’s the making of Ganesha using the international technology:

Apart from mythological show, Contiloe has enjoyed its stint in the historical genre. When asked what’s more challenging, the producer said, “Both are quite different genres. In historical shows, you have to create what could have been or how would certain characters react. It gets really difficult while you are creating it. On the other hand, you need a skill set to interpret the texts we have about our mythology and present it in a way that’s entertaining yet sticks to the real story. But we enjoy doing it as every project challenges us each time.”

Abhimanyu’s shows have been a success when the characters are young, be it Hanuman, Ashoka or Maharana Pratap. When asked if that was the reason to bring the child Ganesha on screen, the producer said, “These characters’ stories are predominant when they are young. Their upbringing defined who they became and thus showing their childhood is important. Each one of them became a leader, a warrior and people want to know how they were as kids. It’s not a motive but yes, kids do have a better consumer connect also.”

Contiloe Pictures is currently working on another historical project The Battle of Saragirhi, that will star Mohit Raina and Mukul Dev in the lead roles. To be aired on Discovery Jeet, the show will soon go on floors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd