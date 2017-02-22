No more television, Anup Soni wants to act in films

Anup Joshi is busy hosting Crime Patrol, a crime reality television anthology series. Anup Joshi is busy hosting Crime Patrol, a crime reality television anthology series.

Popular television actor Anup Soni says he would now like to do more films.

Anup has acted in shows like Sea Hawks, Saaya, Balika Vadhu, CID, Crime Patrol. In between, he has also been part of films like Fiza, Raaz, Hathyar and Gangaajal among others. “I want to do more of films now rather than doing television. As an actor, I have done a lot of television I think I need to try something else. It’s mostly all typical

work in television. I think film people will take a chance and give me something different to do,” Anup told PTI.

The actor says he is looking forward to do good character roles. “For me it is easy to do films as I am not at an age where I want to be a hero or do lead roles. I want to do good and strong character roles. For me it is essential to do substantial and respectful roles,” he adds.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Currently, the 42-year-old actor is busy hosting Crime Patrol, a crime reality television anthology series.

The series which premiered in 2003, is the longest running reality crime television series in India. “I will not leave the show until and unless the channel stops the show. It’s an important show, it creates awareness. Just because I am labelled as ‘Crime Patrol’ anchor I will not leave the show.”

Meanwhile, a website promoting awareness of Vitamin D, VitaminDguru.com has launched a campaign with Anup. The social awareness initiative will have a series of public service ads with Anup informing viewers about the importance of Vitamin D.

“This campaign came to me and I felt the awareness about Vitamin D is essential. With the lifestyle that we lead today there is a deficiency of Vitamin D,” he said.