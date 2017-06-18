Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul gives tips on how to deal with break-up. Watch video

Nitibha Kaul has some tips on how to get out of a break-up mood. Nitibha Kaul has some tips on how to get out of a break-up mood.

Post Bigg Boss 10, the top five contestants – Nitibha Kaul, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Mona Lisa and Lopamudra Raut are doing really well in their respective lives. Nitibha Kaul has become nothing less than a celebrity as she is busy giving interviews to media, make-up tutorials to her fans and now, she is also hosting a show along with co-contestant Manu Punjabi. Things for her have been very positive ever since Bigg Boss 10 got over. Before she comes back on television with her new show, Nitibha shared a video on Instagram, giving tips on how to deal with breakup.

In the video, we see Nitibha explaining the different situations a girl goes through post-breakup. She announced that she would be having her own show called Nitibha Knows in which she would counsel youngsters on various subjects. Not just that, Nitibha also does live gigs. Sharing about her passion for singing, Nitibha wrote in an Instagram post, “Because my favourite pastime after dressing up, is to play sing along to my favourite tunes. People who follow Snapchat and InstaStories would know that by know.”

Nitibha also shared tips on how to send audition clips for Bigg Boss’ next season. She wrote, “*Bigg Boss 11 most requested video alert* I FINALLY have my OWN Youtube Channel, YAYYYY! One question that all of you asked me once Bigg Boss season 11 opened its doors for commoners (AGAIN, YES!), was to share with y’all some tips to make a great video that will get you a sure shot call to the next round.”

Meanwhile, Nitibha will appear on a relationship based show on MTV India with Manu Punjabi titled Date To Remember, for which she has been taking rounds of different cities for auditions.

