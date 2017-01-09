TV actor Niti Taylor refuses Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, opts for more challenging role in Ghulam

Niti Taylor’s next show is Life OK’s new show titled Ghulam, which also stars Vikas Mankatla and Param Singh. Niti Taylor’s next show is Life OK’s new show titled Ghulam, which also stars Vikas Mankatla and Param Singh.

Fans who were waiting to see Niti Taylor and Parth Samanthan recreate their chemistry in the upcoming season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, might get disappointed with this piece of news. Niti has confirmed that she won’t return to the new season as she is gearing up for another drama on channel Life Ok, titled ‘Ghulam.’

Niti rose to fame after playing a girl-next-door, Nandini Murthy, on MTV’s youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The 22-year-old actor was the star of the show until its second season ended last year. Since then, reports have been doing the rounds about its third part being in pipeline. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Niti said while the third season is in the making, she will not star in it.



“Now, I am tied up with Ghulam so I won’t be allowed to do Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Also, as far as I know it is coming in the form of a web series and though I am open to doing stuff on digital platform, with a daily soap it is not possible,” the actor said.

Ghulam, which is touted as a dark and intense drama, is far from a happy, upbeat youthful romance she earlier did, and for Niti the difference in the two themes is where the challenge lies.

“I had thought that my role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan had given me all the shades to explore but when I read the script of Ghulam, I realised Nandini was nothing in front of this role. Here, I have so much scope as a performer. My character goes all sorts of atrocities and how she rises up against them is going to be interesting as well as exhausting,” Niti said.



It’s not just the heavy-duty role but also the opportunity of connecting with a larger audience that has got Niti excited. “Earlier, my fan base was only youth, but now even the aunties and uncles will recognise me. The show is coming on a GEC (General Entertainment Channel) so, that will broaden my visibility and hence, fan following. What more can I ask for?”

The Life Ok show also stars Vikas Mankatla (Left Right Left fame) and Param Singh. It has been produced by Saurabh Tewari, the name behind successful dramas like Madhubala and Rangrasiya.

