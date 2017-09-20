Ragini MMS Returns: Nishant Singh Malkani denies being sexually harassed by Riya Sen

Riya Sen was said to have sexually assaulted her Ragini MMS Returns co-actor Nishant Malkani. Riya Sen was said to have sexually assaulted her Ragini MMS Returns co-actor Nishant Malkani.

Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS Returns has been making news ever since the posters and the trailer of the horrex (horror and sex) were released. A few days back, a report of Riya Sen, who plays a pivotal role in the digital show, pulling down the pants of her co-actor Nishant Malkani while filming an erotic lovemaking scene made the rounds. But it seems something which was done in good humour, was blown out of the proportion leaving Nishant miffed.

The television actor who has appeared in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Ram Milaayi Jodi took to his Facebook account to clarify his stance on the entire episode. The actor wrote an open letter and requested his friends to share it so that people can know the truth. In his letter, he made it clear that Riya never harassed him sexually and it was just a fun moment the actors shared on the sets of the show.

The actor also lashed out at those who wrote ill about Riya just for the sake of content without checking the facts. According to Nishant what Riya did was only to improvise the lovemaking scene and it didn’t offend him at all.

Read his open letter here:

To whomsoever, it may concern.

I would first like to start off by understanding the nature and seriousness of the term “sexual harassment”.

Workplace sexual harassment is defined by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as “unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that explicitly or implicitly affect an individual’s employment, unreasonable interferes with an individual’s work performance; or creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment.” .

Sexual Harassment has no gender. No woman should tolerate it due to fear, no man should tolerate it to maintain his image a “MARD”.

Justice cannot and should not ever be denied.

Amidst all the aggravation around the incident shared by me and my co-star/friend Riya Sen, it was important for me to address this issue.

Sexual harassment is an immensely unpleasant and serious issue. It cannot be “used” to garner attention and defame any human with no clear evidences. What happened was between two friends who trust each other and were acting out a love making scene in front of a hundred watchful eyes. Doing something that’s not rehearsed or planned is called “improvisation”. So much for research and getting facts right, the victim is always aware of what they are subjected to.

Before jumping to conclusions and targeting a woman only to create content, one must be well aware of facts. Riya is a thorough professional. Her lineage, her upbringing and her humility cannot be defined by your words or mine. On a personal note, Riya is one of the closest friends I have today, because of her knack for being respectful and nurturing towards one and all.

If a joke shared by two co stars on the sets is subjected to this kind of scrutiny, then I would like to question how is targeting an innocent woman with absolute no truth behind the projection, any less of harassment? How is attacking somebody’s name for personal gains in the face of “social awareness”, any less of harassment?

Ragini MMS starring Karishma Sharma, Nishant Singh Malkani and Riya Sen is a story of two girls who witness eerie happenings in a deserted college.

