Nina Dobrev to return for The Vampire Diaries finale

Actress Nina Dobrev is all set to return to the series finale of The Vampire Diaries. The 28-year-old actress, who plays Elena/Katherine in the American fantasy drama series, will reprise her role. She posted a picture of the series finale script on Instagram.

I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever,” Dobrev captioned the post. She also revealed that the episode’s title, “I Was Feeling Epic”.

After Dobrev’s announcement, The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec and executive producer Kevin Williamson also released their statements.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye,” Plec

said.

While Williamson added, “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

Nina Dobrev had exited the show after Season 6. While rumours began it was due to her split with the lead character Ian Somerhalder who plays her on-screen lover Damon Salvatore, the actress had reasoned it was because she had an opportunity to work with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. In her Instagram account, the actress had shared photos of herself with Deepika Padukone.

The makers had cleverly not killed her character in the story. In the eighth part of the season, which is the finale the actress

