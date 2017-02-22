It’s official! Nikhil Chinnapa to take over Roadies Rising, Karan Kundra apologises to fans

Karan Kundra apologised to his fans. Karan Kundra apologised to his fans.

This might break your heart but the television hottie Karan Kundra is discontinuing his association with the longest running adventure show, Roadies Rising. Putting the speculations to rest, Karan took to Instagram and posted a message for his fans. The actor apologised to his fans and promised that he would soon come back with something better.

Karan posted a picture along with which he wrote, “20 hr flight and went straight to #roadies shoot for another 20 😂! There’s no country like my India and there’s no city like amchi Mumbai!! #grateful for my life and #blessed to have all of you! You are my strength and my inspiration! Extremely sad that I won’t be a part of this journey but have handed my team to the best @nikhilchinapa and after shooting with him last night I’m happy my gang will be in good hands! And for all of you who wanted to see me in #roadiesrising a big big big sorry but I have to leave for London tomorrow for something bigger and I promise you as always.. I will not disappoint you!”

The actor was on post-Valentine tour with Anusha Dandekar, his girlfriend. The two appeared on MTV reality show, Love School 2.

The news of Karan being replaced came right after a video surfaced online where the TV actor was seen slapping a contestant. Reportedly, Karan got aggressive with two contestants during the auditions of Roadies and slapped one of them after he said he had once slapped his sister.

Indianexpress.com tried to get in touch with the actor but he was unavailable for comment. The actor who appeared in last two seasons of Roadies has handed over his responsibilities to VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who has earlier hosted a few seasons of the reality show, Splitsvilla.

Nikhil will join as one of the gang leaders on Roadies, which also features Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

