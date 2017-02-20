Nikhil Chinapa is new host of Roadies. Karan Kundra replaced after slapping a contestant

Nikhil Chinapa a new addition to Roadies, the show just got even more interesting. Nikhil Chinapa a new addition to Roadies, the show just got even more interesting.

Popular VJ Nikhil Chinapa has replaced Karan Kundra in the upcoming season of Roadies, after a video surfaced online where the TV actor was seen slapping a contestant. Reportedly, Karan got aggressive with two contestants during the auditions of “Roadies Rising” and slapped one of them after he said he had once slapped his sister.

However, according to the sources Nikhil has stepped in the shoes of Karan due to clash in schedule and not because of any other issue. “Nikhil is being roped in to take Karan’s place on ‘Roadies Rising’ due to clash in schedules of the journey shoot and Karan’s other prior commitments,” sources close to the channel told PTI.

“When Karan was on the off-site in Los Angeles with the team, he spoke about having to give the ‘Roadies’ journey a miss this year due to some other engagements that he had to honour,” the source added. Karan was on a vacation with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar in LA, post the shoot of their television show, Love School season 2.

Nikhil, who has judged some seasons of the adventure-reality show and is one of the popular television faces, will now join as one of the gang leader on Roadies which also features Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Talking about this season, Rannvijay talking about Harbhajan’s role said, “Harbhajan Singh is not a judge on the show. He is our googly, as in he will bring twist and turns in our Roadies journey.”

