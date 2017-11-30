Rigging reality shows are far too complicated and not worth the effort: Nikhil Chinapa

At the launch of MTV Unplugged, we met popular VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who has been closely associated with these shows and asked him to clear the air. At the launch of MTV Unplugged, we met popular VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who has been closely associated with these shows and asked him to clear the air.

Along with giving entertainment, reality shows are also great debate starters. With a constant buzz around shows being rigged, it only creates more curiosity. Every season of MTV youth reality series Roadies and Splitsvilla are always under the scanner as a certain section of its audience feels that the final results are biased. At the launch of MTV Unplugged, we met popular VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who has been closely associated with these shows and asked him to clear the air.

Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Nikhil shared, “These shows are far too complicated to be rigged and just not worth the effort. You also need to see things from the channel and producer’s perspective, why would they make a show for one person. The aim is to make a grand show and a great season every time to entertain the audience. Also, if you see, a lot of people who shine in these shows, are not necessarily winners. It all depends on the contestant and their performances.”

As the conversation wheeled towards the closure of Channel V, we asked Nikhil, what went against it as its competition MTV still continues to do well. “I really don’t know what went against it but I was really sad to know about it. Both channels were instrumental in part of that generation’s life and it definitely is an end of an era. Gaurav Kapur, who used to host a show at the same time as mine, is a great friend and we used to spend a lot of time back then. Since we worked in the same industry, all the VJs were a close bunch,” he replied.

Was lovely meeting @Shankar_Live and the music clan at the @MTVIndia Unplugged press-con. 😀👍Wearing a new denim jacket from my clothing line @sheltrwear #TakeSheltr pic.twitter.com/vRSgCLUnC3 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) November 29, 2017

The VJs that Nikhil spoke have lived the life of stars, unlike today’s VJ. Talking about the same, he said, “I wouldn’t say they are not too popular as they have their own presence on social media. The only difference between us is that the VJs then were closely associated with music and music videos. Since the consumption of music has changed we don’t need presenters now. But for us, we developed strong bonds with the audience while on the show.”

As readers would know, Nikhil is also an acclaimed DJ and has performed at numerous gigs. When we asked him about his take on remix songs, he said, “The dance music space has definitely thrived. I don’t think there is anything wrong in reimagining a song but to butcher it is unpardonable. But then as they one man’s meal is another man’s poison.”

Lastly, when we asked him about the upcoming season of Roadies, he shared, “Yes, we are all set to roll out the new season of Roadies but I cannot reveal anything as of now.”

