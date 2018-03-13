Nicole Kidman to lead another HBO series The Undoing

The Undoing will be the second time Nioole Kidman will be involved with an HBO miniseries The Undoing will be the second time Nioole Kidman will be involved with an HBO miniseries

Nicole Kidman will star in the HBO limited series called The Undoing. This will be the second time she will be involved with an HBO miniseries. She starred in and was an executive producer of 2017’s Big Little Lies, the immensely successful production based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Kidman.

For The Undoing, David E. Kelley, the writer and creator of Big Little Lies, will also return. The Undoing is also based on a book called You Should Have Known, written by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman will play the main character in the miniseries.

“We’re thrilled to continue our creative relationships with both Nicole and David and can’t wait to bring this show to life,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement.

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center. I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelly,” said Nicole Kidman. She will reprise her role of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies next year. Meryl Streep has been added to the cast and most of the primary cast will return.

HBO’s tagline is “It’s not TV, it’s HBO.” And while their episodic drama game is already strong, if not the strongest (HBO regularly has one of the best received TV shows all year round with Westworld and Game of Thrones ruling the roost currently), their miniseries game, too, in recent years have seen considerable growth. There is no TV network in the world that can match HBO’s production values and the calibre of people behind the camera. The Undoing, considering the creative team behind it and the inclusion of Nicole Kidman, already looks like a winner.

