Nia Sharma’s new music video establishes her as the hottest TV star. Watch video

Nia Sharma, the sultry siren of the Indian television industry, has again left us pleasantly surprised. This time it is not because she is the third in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world or for her bold and beautiful Instagram pictures. But it is the hot music video of the 26-year-old actor that has set many hearts racing.

Nia recently shared a short music video on her Instagram account where she is seen showing off her dance moves. The video shot in the monochrome mode cannot be ignored. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “@photuwalas✌️✌️ @thank u @stylebysugandhasood for this video. i tagged u finally @shraddhamishra8 love love @tonykakkar #waada #4thfebruary.”

Apparently, the video has come out as a promotional stunt by Nia for her debut music video which also stars musician Tony Kakkar. Talking about the music video, Nia told indianexpress.com, “It’s truly a fresh venture for me, away from a daily soap, and honestly I have always loved music videos personally and it didn’t take more than five minutes to say yes to it when I was approached for this one.”

She even shared a still from the video a few days back, which is scheduled to release on February 4. The still featuring Tony and Nia hints at great on-screen chemistry between the couple.

With Nia’s recognition across the globe, we definitely are realising that television space has expanded. It is not only Hindi music videos that interest Nia, she also harbours a dream to feature in an English music video.

