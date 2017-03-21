Nia Sharma turns a water baby and flaunts her bikini avatar. See pics, videos

Nia Sharma is just too hot to handle. Nia Sharma is just too hot to handle.

Getting hold of pictures of television bahus in their chic and stylish avatar offscreen has become a routine now. And the one who has set the trend going is one of the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world – Nia Sharma. The Jamai Raja actor left several Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor behind, to become the third sexiest Asian Women in the world. Since then, this television beauty has been ruling the internet with her hot beach pictures and sensational music video.

Nia is awaiting to steam up our mobile and laptop screens with her new web-series titled Twisted, which has been directed by Anupam Saroj, who has been Vikram Bhatt’s assistant director for years. But before making her digital debut, Nia has flown to the pristine beaches of Maldives to enjoy some ‘me time.’

Nia, who seems to be having a great time in Maldives, shared her holiday pictures and videos on her Instagram account. In one of the posts, she wrote, “Loved the water wheelies😃😝Speedddd #jetski thankkk youuu #adaaran_resorts for this crazy funn … #maldivesislands.” In the videos, Nia is seen exploring her adventurous side as she tries her hands at various water sports. Nia’s stunning pictures will give you major vacation goals.

See the HOT HOT pics of Nia Sharma from her ongoing holiday in Maldives:

Also see some videos Nia Sharma shared from her Maldives trip:

On the professional front Nia is grabbing eyeballs with her oomph, sizzling photoshoots and music video. Before locking lips with her co-star in Twisted, Nia featured in Tony Kakar’s music video “Waada” where she looked smoking hot in a swimsuit. And after being tagged as the third sexiest Asian Woman, Nia is living up to the title quite well.

Nia hardly cares about her haters as she had a perfect reply to the trollers who slut-shamed her for her sensuous video. She wrote, “Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I’ll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!”

