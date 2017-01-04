TV star Nia Sharma shoots a music video, will appear in Vikram Bhatt’s new web series

Nia Sharma will soon be seen in a music video alongside musician Tony Kakkar. Nia Sharma will soon be seen in a music video alongside musician Tony Kakkar.

Ditching the simpleton look that she has carried in her daily soaps, television actor Nia Sharma is making heads turn. She recently bagged the third spot in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world. And if you thought her latest pictures on Instagram were any less to keep her in the news, there is more coming from her end. Nia will be seen in a stunning avatar in her debut music video. Nia has featured in a single by musician Tony Kakkar, who is also part of the video. The actor spoke to indianexpress.com about the song and said that she always wanted to feature in music videos.

“It’s truly a fresh venture for me, away from a daily soap, and honestly I have always loved music videos personally and it didn’t take more than five minutes to say yes to it when i was approached for this one,” Nia said.

She recently posted a still from the video, showing her and Tony sharing a somber, romantic moment. The pair seemed to have a good on screen chemistry, and Nia said she had a blast working with Tony.

“Tony’s song is so pure and blissful and he is such a sweetheart. it was fun working with him. The video has been shot beautifully. I saw the rushes.” The television star is also game for more such singles, and in fact went on to share that she harbours a dream to feature in an English music video. “Yes of course I would like to do more such songs in future. I am a hardcore VH1 lover and always have this dream of featuring in an English music video of VH1,” she said.

Nia is definitely going places. After being declared as the third sexiest Asian woman in a UK poll and featuring in a single, the actor has also bagged a web series, which will be produced by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Nia is extremely excited about the project. “I can’t divulge details about it right now but I am very happy. I will begin shooting for it soon and will be able to speak only then,” she said.

A web series had been on Nia’s mind for a long time and the actress had previously said that the digital platform is the one to look out for in the coming time and she wants to explore it fully.

Meanwhile, the actor has been away from the small screen for some time now. She was last seen on Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, which co-starred Ravi Dubey. Nia is currently seen in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza.

