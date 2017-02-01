‘Ready to slut-shame a girl again?’ Nia Sharma shuts down trolls with another music video

Nia Sharma was slut-shamed after she shared a photo shoot video on Instagram. Nia Sharma was slut-shamed after she shared a photo shoot video on Instagram.

Nia Sharma is the third ‘sexiest Asian woman’ and probably the boldest in Indian television industry today. The actor recently shared a black-and-white music video and while many were applauding her, her killer dance moves didn’t sit well with some trolls.

After Nia posted the first video, a few praised her beauty and confidence but many comments were just disgusting. Her Instagram account was full of ugly comments but Nia had the perfect comeback: she posted a second video with an epic answer to haters.

In answer to the trolls, she wrote, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I’ll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again! ✌️🍷🍷🍷.”

Watch Nia Sharma’s recent videos:

Nia is quite active on her Instagram and time and again this hot actor keeps posting her pics impressing her fans and followers with her fashion sense and impeccable style.

Nia’s video on Instagram has just gone viral. Nia is best known for playing Roshni in the TV soap Jamai Raja. Also, Nia is all set to release her debut album that also stars musician Tony Kakkar soon.

It seems haters gonna hate but Nia’s just gonna shake.

