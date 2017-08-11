Nia Sharma offered Rs 2 crore to participate in Bigg Boss 11?

Nia, who rose to fame with her show Ek Hazron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, was recently seen in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi Nia, who rose to fame with her show Ek Hazron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, was recently seen in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi

Even though there’s more than a month for the premiere of Bigg Boss 11, there’s a constant curiosity around the same. This season, once again commoners will join the celebrities as they will get locked together in the palatial house for 100 days. Speculations have been rife on who would make it to the final list. Names like Nia Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja, Niti Taylor, Achint Kaur and Vikrant Rajput among others have already made headlines with their supposed participation. Now, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Nia has reportedly been offered a whopping Rs 2 crore to participate in this Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Nia Sharma, who rose to fame with her show Ek Hazron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, was recently seen in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi. She got evicted from the adventure reality show in the fourth week and did manage to impress the channel executives with her personality. As soon as she was back in India, they reached out to Nia with the tempting Bigg Boss offer. The actor is said to have let go off a couple of good offers to commit to this three-month long association. To compensate her loss, the makers were more than happy to oblige the actor with a hefty Rs 2 crore as the signing amount.

Shared a source to indianexpress.com, “Nia was not only fun and entertaining in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but her hyperactive and restless nature caught the attention of the makers. Not someone, who is used to household chores, it would be interesting to see her being pushed into the hard life of Bigg Boss. Nia is always fascinated with her looks and makeup, and to see her shed it all in the house would be fun. She is also the third sexiest Asian woman, and will get the right attention and eyeballs for the show. With so much content riding on her, she does deserve the amount offered to her.”

Rs 2 crore will just be a signing amount for Nia Sharma, and she would get a pre-decided weekly remuneration. In the earlier seasons, Rimi Sen and Rahul Dev have also taken home the same money as the signing amount. If sources are to be believed, Nia has given a positive response to this lucrative offer, and she would be one of the highest paid celebrities this season. Bigg Boss over the years has become a show known for outrageous fights, fake romances and emotions. With more than 80 cameras focusing on contestants 24X7, they tend to create drama to be seen and talked about in the real world. The show has helped celebrities spin easy money and many forgotten stars have also used the platform to revive their careers.

