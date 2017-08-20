Photos: Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy to Ankita Lokhande, television divas rule Instagram with their posts

Here are the latest hot clicks of Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and more. Here are the latest hot clicks of Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and more.

A few television divas who often hit headlines for their hot and sultry posts have yet again shared something new, and if you missed them, worry not, we are here! Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy – who is all set for Bollywood debut , Krystle D’souza to Bigg Boss fame Mandana Karimi all shared a new click recently.

Nia Sharma, who is known for her bold avatar, shared a black and white photo. The image’s caption reads as, “You stop being a D**k and I won’t lose my sh*t.!! #ordinarygirl 😌.” Well, that is a strong statement. Isn’t it. Who is she referring to though? We would like to know.

Mouni Roy is another television actor whose posts are something that fans wait for. Her latest photo’s caption reads,”Rendition of ?” You have been Mouni Roy after Naagin 2 but the star knows how to keep her followers posted, and so time and again, her photos is what makes her fans happy. We also know that Mouni is soon making her Bollywood debut and that too opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is titled Gold.

Ankita Lokhande is another TV actor, who has made a name for herself on the small screen, and is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will soon be sharing screen space with none other than Kangana Ranuat in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

“I am learning to trust the journey even when I do not understand it.”❤️#blessingstoeveryone#journeytohappiness,” read the caption of Ankita’s latest Instagram posts.

See the photos Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande:

Not only Nia, Mouni and Ankita, but Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi too shared a new picture of hers, and we saw her posing in a swimwear. Mandana was lately in news as she had filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. While the actor did withdraw the case, her fans and family are standing in support of her and making sure that she stays strong.

Krystle D’souza also treated her fans with a a selfie of her, flaunting her ‘Jhumka’. “Jhumka gira re !! ,” is the caption of this latet photo of hers.

Hope these clicks made your Sunday better!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd