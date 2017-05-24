Nia Sharma, Lopamudra Raut turn water babies before getting into their daredevil avatars for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Nia Sharma and Lopamudra Raut are all set to compete with each other Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Nia Sharma and Lopamudra Raut are all set to compete with each other Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Before they get into their daredevil avatars and amaze their fans with their power-packed action in TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Nia Sharma and Lopamudra Raut are raising the temperatures in Spain in their bikini avatars. Before the game begins today, the two beach babes decided to release stress and make a splash. While Nia opted for alluring black swimwear, Lopamudra was seen sporting a blue bikini.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, one of the Asia’s sexiest women, Nia wrote, “Ironically, the hardest part of a pool is ‘water’ 🤦‍♀️!! #spaintravel #kkk8.” Well, it is ironical for Nia to not like water since the Jamai Raja actor has been steaming up our mobile and laptop screens with her hot beach pictures. In another picture that Nia posted on her Instagram, she expressed how she overcame the fear of losing to her co-contestants on a reality TV show. She wrote, “I was afraid of having to compete with contestants on a show, only thinking of ‘what if I lose’ until I realised you can also click each other’s pictures to fill your Instagram ..make plans together, split those taxi fares(euros).. kill time playing silly games.. i mean.. I learnt to look beyond today! #kkk8 P.S I’m still scared!🤦‍♀️ the game starts today.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut, after flaunting her bikini bod in the Bigg Boss house, once again made her many fans lose their hearts as she shared her picture from Spain on her social media account.”Take me to the water..! Resort wear by @rsbyrippiisethi 😍 thanks girl it’s a pretty one 😘,” wrote Lopamudra along with the picture.

Ever since the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestants have landed in Spain, their Instagram profiles have been flooded with their pictures. In some, they are spotted playing volleyball while in others they are spotted taking a road trip together.

Pavitra Rishta actor Ritwik Dhanjani too posted an interesting Boomerang video with his co-contestants on his Instagram. The video starts with friends enjoying a meal together before the competition starts but later as the day of competition arrives, they are seen fighting with each other. He captioned the video, “And the drill starts today!!!”

The eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to be bigger and better with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning to it after two years and with the best batch of contestants.

