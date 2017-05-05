Nia Sharma’s lesbian love scene with Isha Sharma is going viral

Nia Sharma is seen romancing her female friend Zara, played by actor Isha Sharma in Twisted. Nia Sharma is seen romancing her female friend Zara, played by actor Isha Sharma in Twisted.

Nia Sharma has become synonymous with breaking stereotypes for television actors. First leaving her girl-next-door image and then becoming Asia’s sexiest woman, this bahu of television is pushing boundaries for small screen actors every day. After Jamai Raja, the 26-year-old actor might have stayed away from daily soaps and television but has made sure to keep herself fresh in the memory of her fans.

After teasing her Instagram followers with her sizzling vacation pictures from picture perfect locales, now Nia Sharma is leaving many hearts racing with Vikram Bhatt’s murder mystery, Twisted, where she plays the baddie Alia who wants co-actor Namit Khanna fall in love with her. In the trailer of the web-series, we even witnessed her first on-screen lip-lock with Namit and her stripping over a game of cards. But none could have imagined that the series will just get bolder from there. Apparently, she will also be seen romancing her female friend Zara, played by actor Isha Sharma.

Watch Nia Sharma’s bold love scene here:

As the sixth episode of Twisted titled ‘Eyes on Them’ played yesterday, we saw Nia locking lips with Isha. The laptop and the mobile screens got steamed up as the two women put up a bold and sensuous lesbian act. The scene not only has Nia kissing Isha passionately but also getting intimate in the bed. The two ladies stay unaware of the fact that they are being watched through hidden cameras.

Also read | Smriti Irani joins Instagram and you can thank Ekta Kapoor for it. See pics

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Nia talked about how her bold scenes in Twisted will be taken by the audience which has seen her only as a ‘beti’ and a ‘bahu’. “People have played roles like these before and done bold scenes on-screen but just because my background is television, people will blow it out of proportion. Everything I am doing is normal, but just because I’ve played a role of ‘bahu’ and ‘beti’, people will not take it easily,” said Nia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd