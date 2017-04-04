Nia Sharma’s Instagram account hacked, actor says it feels she ‘lost an organ’

Nia Sharma was disheartened to such an extent that she felt she just “lost an organ” after her Instagram account got hacked. Nia Sharma was disheartened to such an extent that she felt she just “lost an organ” after her Instagram account got hacked.

It was only a few days back that Nia Sharma faced competition on social media as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karishma Sharma posted sizzling pictures from her photoshoot. And just when the actor decided to post even hotter pictures from Manali where she has been vacationing for the last few days, Nia realised that her Instagram account has been hacked. Yes, you might no longer be able to check the sensuous, bold and sizzling hot pictures of one of the Asia’s hottest beauties, Nia Sharma.

The Jamai Raja actor was in a shock to know that someone has intruded her privacy and hacked her Instagram account since she no longer has access to it. Expressing her annoyance on her Twitter handle, Nia first wrote, “WTF!! My Instagram????? 😒” and after an hour, the actor sounded miffed with the hacker as she added, “What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my Instagram the most.. Thanx can’t do it anymore.!!”

The actor was disheartened to such an extent that she felt she just “lost an organ”. Replying to a comment from a fan who wanted to know about the hacker, Nia wrote, “And why… I want to know.!! I feel I just lost an organ..” Later, Nia’s colleague from the television industry, Charlie Chauhan, suggested that she should file a complaint with the cyber crime cell,”Whatttttt😳 file a complaint you will get it back.. I cnt believe these people are so jobless 👿 contact cyber crime they will get it back.” Nia had already filed a complaint with the cyber cell as she wrote, “All done Charlie.. but It’s annoying AF! Wish they cud understand it’s not cool..” A few days back, it was television actors Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Chauhan whose social media accounts got hacked.

Check out Nia Sharma’s tweets here:

WTF!! My Instagram????? 😒 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017

What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my instagram the most.. Thanx can’t do it anymore.!! — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017

And why… I want to know.!! I feel i just lost an organ.. http://t.co/LDzH1D8zyI — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017

All done Charlie.. but It’s annoying AF! Wish they cud understand it’s not cool.. http://t.co/kIg4RXCkaZ — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 4, 2017

Nia Sharma is the television beauty who started the trend of TV bahus and betis flaunting their chic and stylish avatar offscreen. Before flying off to Manali, Nia turned a water baby in Maldives and gave a sneak peek into her bikini avatar. Now that Nia is missing her Instagram account so much, we just hope the hot actor gets access to it as soon as possible.

