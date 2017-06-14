Nia Sharma famous roles, date of birth, age, Instagram page and family

Nia Sharma got recognition on small screen after her role in daily soap, Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma got recognition on small screen after her role in daily soap, Jamai Raja.

Nia Sharma became a popular face of Indian television after she played the lead role of Roshni in Zee TV’s show Jamai Raja. The actor got recognised as a doting wife and won accolades for her character in the show to which she remained associated for two long years. The show also got recognition for breaking the stereotype and giving the man of the house the prerogative of keeping the family together. But as soon as the makers decided to bring a 20-year leap in the show, Nia decided to quit it even without listening to the future track as she didn’t want to age on screen.

Born on 17 September 1990, Nia lost her father at an early age and is very close to her mother. She also has an elder brother. The young actor before taking her baby steps in the showbiz studied Journalism at a Delhi college. Nia stepped into the world of acting in the show Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha where she played the role of Anu, a cousin to the protagonist Rachna. After her debut show on Star Plus, Nia went ahead to play another supporting character in the show Behenein. The 26-year-old created waves on the small screen when she became the first actor to go bald for her role of a cancer patient, Maanvi Viraat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mei Meri Behena Hai. Nia has also been a part of shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She also steamed up the laptop and mobile screens as she featured in Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Twisted.

In 2016, Nia became Asia’s third sexiest woman leaving behind Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. After being crowned with the title, Nia has been playing her cards right by maintaining her image of a chic and sexy television bahu and beti. Her several bikini pictures on her social media profile are a treat for her many followers.

Check out Nia Sharma’s bio here.

Name: Nia Sharma

Date of Birth: September 17, 1990

Age: 26

Famous roles: Anu (Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha), Manvi Chaudhary (Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai), Roshni Siddharth Khurana (Jamai Raja)

Nia Sharma Facebook page: @iniasharma

Nia Sharma Twitter: @Theniasharma

Nia Sharma Instagram: niasharma90

