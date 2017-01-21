Will Nia Sharma become Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta?

Television actor Nia Sharma is reportedly in talks with Balaji Telefilms for Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta. Television actor Nia Sharma is reportedly in talks with Balaji Telefilms for Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta.

Just days after news broke out that actor Kritika Kamra will be seen in Life Ok’s reboot of ’90s TV series Chandrakanta, it is being reported that Nia Sharma is in talks with the rival channel Colors’ remake of the same show.

A couple of pictures from Nia’s look test for the show, which is being produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been doing the rounds on social media. When indianexpress.com contacted Nia, the actor didn’t deny the development but refused to divulge any details until the deal is locked. “Actors keep giving look tests for shows so I don’t understand the reason of so much speculation around this. I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t think it deserves attention. I will happily speak to the media if anything gets confirmed,” the actor said.

While, the Life Ok show, which has been titled Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta, has been moving ahead with its production, details about the Ekta Kapoor project is kept under wraps. Balaji Telefilms is aiming at giving to its viewers a new line-up of shows in the coming months. And while the buzz around Ekta’s Chandrakanta is the strongest, its apparent clash with another version on Life OK is already taking the fight between the two channels to a new level. According to reports, actor Mrunal Jain, Rajbeer Singh and Dhruv Bhandari have also given a look test for Ekta’s Chandrakanta.

While we heard sometime back that Surveen Chawla and Shilpa Anand are being considered for Life OK’s show, nothing got confirmed. This one is being directed by Nikhil Sinha, of Siya Ke Ram fame.

On the other side, the name of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s former Akshara, Hina Khan had also popped up for Colors’ show. Who will sign the final deal for both the versions, is yet to be known. But it is only increasing our anticipation about the two series, that are already being spoken about for their onscreen clash.

