Nia Sharma’s latest pictures justify her title of sexiest Asian star, see pics

Nia Sharma bagged third position in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world. Nia Sharma bagged third position in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world.

When we saw Nia Sharma in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai or her recent television stint Jamai Raja, we never thought that she would bag the third position in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the world. It is just impossible to believe that she would leave behind Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, who have enormous following among the youngsters. But ever since Nia has grabbed eyeballs and won the title, we just can’t help knowing more about her. This television actor, who is currently seen in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, has a sizzling Instagram profile, which you just can’t miss.

The actor has recently shot for a magazine and her pictures will leave you spellbound. Changing the notion that television saas-bahus are always clad in nine yeards and enormous amounts of jewellery, Nia’s stunning pictures give you major fashion goals and prove that small screen actors cannot be ignored.

Look at some recent pictures of Nia Sharma:

With Nia’s recognition across the globe, we definitely are realising that television space has expanded and is equivalent to silver screen.

Also read | Nia Sharma beats Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to become third sexiest Asian woman

As much as she is elated after achieving this feat, Nia admits she wasn’t expecting the title at all.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Nia said, “I have beaten stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif so, this is a huge deal. I don’t think I am even that popular. In fact, people must be wondering who the hell Nia Sharma is! I am number three after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone; these are people whom we look up to and are huge stars globally”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd